We must remain patient: Mohanlal on COVID-19 lockdown extension

Actor Mohanlal on Tuesday took to his blog to urge people to be more patient following extension of the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of novel coronavirus. In the blog post titled “We Shall Overcome,” the actor wrote about resilience and the important lesson that this pandemic has taught us.

“We had been waiting to return to our freedom after staying locked down for 21 days. To return to our lives, to see our parents and embrace our children. To resume our work and responsibilities, we all had been waiting. But, it didn’t happen. We must wait a little bit longer now,” he wrote in the blog post.

Mohanlal noted that “only when we lose something, we actually learn its value. Freedom is also like that.” He wished that when we go back to our normal life after defeating the virus, maybe we would start appreciating our life, the little moments it offers, and freedom in a better way.

He also asked people to not be fearful of what the future holds for them. “When the work re-starts again, we all will be faced with the same question: where do we go from here? Where do we start? Will I be able to do it again?” he remarked.

Mohanlal recalled the story of a Greek writer. The story goes thus: the writer remembers that when he was young, his family’s grape farm was completely destroyed in torrential rain. And the writer asks his father, “We lost everything, didn’t we father?” The writer’s father is an army person, who has seen many challenges in life. The father responds, “But, we are not gone.”

“When we get back to our freedom, we should be able to say, we are not gone. For that, we must all remain patient for this country and for our future,” the Malayalam superstar added.

Mohanlal ended the blog post with Pete Seeger’s world-famous anthem of hope and resilience – “We Shall Overcome.”

The 59-year-old superstar is stuck in Chennai. He was unable to make it to his home in Ernakulam before the lockdown came into force in March.

