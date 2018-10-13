WCC press conference LIVE UPDATES: Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy take on AMMA

Follow Us:
Saturday, October 13, 2018
Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Updated: October 13, 2018 5:15:28 pm
wcc WCC is a group comprising of female members of Mollywood.

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is holding a press conference at Ernakulam press club in Kochi, Kerala. WCC is a group comprising of female members of the Malayalam film industry. The goal of WCC is to create a positive atmosphere for the women members of the film fraternity and address gender-related issues.

Earlier today, WCC announced the press conference on their Facebook page, saying, “WCC will be holding a press conference this evening 4pm at Ernakulam press club. We cordially invite all our media fraternity to be a part of this event. The event will be live streamed on Facebook. Thank you! Disclaimer: Press conference restricted for members of media!”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) press conference. Read updates in Malayalam.

17:15 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
In Mollywood, the filmmakers announce movies with the accused, says Rima Kallingal

In Bollywood, Aamir Khan drops out of a film because the director was accused of sexual harassment. Akshay Kumar did the same with Houseful 4. MAMI cancelled screening of movies of the accused. But only in Malayalam, the filmmakers announce movies with the accused, says Rima Kallingal.

17:11 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
WCC is being seen as a threat, says Bina Paul

Since its inception, the WCC is being seen as a threat by other film bodies in the industry. We wrote to all organisations for the cooperation to address all issues of women and make it a better work space but none of them responded to us, says Bina Paul.

17:04 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
EC flouted all rules for Dileep

Padmapriya says the EC flouted all the rules of the AMMA to accommodate Dileep.

17:02 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
We lost faith in the leadership of AMMA, says Parvathy

We lost the faith in the leadership of AMMA. But we still have faith in AMMA as an organisation, says Parvathy.

17:00 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Mollywood not a big happy family

We want to expose that the industry is not a big happy family that you are led to believe, says Parvathy.

16:58 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
We are not resigning, says Bina Paul

We are not resigning, and we are not doing MeToo just now. This press meet is just the beginning, says Bina Paul.

16:57 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
We are not here to shame the industry, says Bina Paul

We are not here to shame the industry. Yes, we are aware of many stories which will come out soon. It's not a threat. But we are here to stand by the survivor, who has lost her livelihood, says Bina Paul.

16:53 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
We are here to fight, says Remya Nambeesan

We are here to fight. And it's just a beginning, says Remya Nambeesan, explaining why she quit AMMA.

16:51 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
What are we giving the survivor in return, asks Revathy.

The survivor showed courage. And what are we giving her in return, says Revathy.

16:49 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
I want to make the industry a safe place for everyone, says Revathy

It's about time we bring about a change. I have a daughter. She may also join the industry. I have children of my friends working here already. I want to make the industry a safe place for everyone, says Revathy.

16:48 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Survivor and three female actors asked to send in an application for reinstatement

In the recent letter, we were told if the survivor and three other women actors want to rejoin the AMMA, they should send in an application and the EC will send it to the general body for consideration, recalls Revathy.

16:45 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
AMMA kept procrastinating, says Parvathy

At emergency meeting, we were made to feel that an historic result will be made today. We even took suggestion from Vrinda Grover. But they kept procrastinating. We trusted them. I think it was just a cover up to stop us from talking to public or media, says Parvathy.

16:40 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
We feel disrespected, says Parvathy

We feel disrespected, insulted and angry, says Parvathy.

16:39 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
There is deep misogyny, says Padmapriya

This is a joke. There is deep misogyny. Who are they trying to fool?, says Padmapriya.

16:38 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
AMMA invokes bylaws when it comes to survivors’ reinstatement

The accused is not suspended or has not resigned. The survivor has resigned but the AMMA invokes bylaws when asked if they will reinstate her, says Padmapriya.

16:36 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
AMMA is also victim shamming, says Padmapriya

AMMA not just taking the side of the accused, it is also victim shamming, says Padmapriya

16:35 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
AMMA hiding behind the bylaws, says Padmapriya

AMMA hiding behind the bylaws. They are trying to protect the accused, says Padmapriya.

16:33 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Survivors’ audio note

We played the survivors’ audio note only then the EC started listening to us, says Parvathy

16:30 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
AMMA didn't listen to us, says Parvathy

When we were called on August 7 for an emergency meeting, we hoped for a solution. But we only faced accusations. We kept requesting them to listen to us for 40 minutes but they didn't, says Parvathy.

16:27 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
'AMMA office bearers have denied justice'

AMMA office bearers have denied justice. It's not personal, says Revathy.

16:26 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Survivor's letter to AMMA

Gist of letter: The accused actor has been taken back into AMMA. He has constantly caused me trouble by stalling my opportunities in films. Now I have no reason to believe the association will help me.

16:24 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Survivor’s resignation letter

Parvathy reads survivor’s resignation letter sent to AMMA.

16:23 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Revathy takes on AMMA president Mohanlal

AMMA president did not even mention us by name. We have all worked in the industry for many years now. I joined AMMA in 1994 when it was founded. That's why we felt the need to introduce ourselves, says Revathy.

16:20 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
WATCH LIVE: WCC press conference

16:19 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
We need support, says Anjali Menon.

The whole country is now listening as women speak up but it's not happening in Kerala. We need support not just in words but also in action, adds Anjali Menon.

16:17 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Anjali Menon on WCC formation

The WCC was formed to address the issues of women in the industry in the light of an attack against a female actor, says Anjali Menon

16:15 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Revathy, Padmapriya, Parvathy & Anjali Menon among others are here

Revathy, Padmapriya, Parvathy, Anjali Menon preside over the press meet at the Ernakulam press club

16:14 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
WCC press meet set to begin

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) press conference is all set to begin.

16:11 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
AMMA passes the buck

The WCC resistance led by Revthay, Parvathy and Padmapriya had sent two letters to the AMMA demanding them to take back their decision to reinstate Dileep. But AMMA executive committee has declined to do so by passing the buck to the General body committee.

16:05 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Female actors to resign from AMMA?

AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu had on October 11 made it clear that AMMA Executive Committee will not take a decision about the suspension of Dileep and have instead delegated this duty to the General Body.

The buzz is that many more woman actors are expected to resign from AMMA membership in protest.

15:55 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Writer NS Madhavan on WCC press conference
15:50 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Women in Cinema Collective announces press conference

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) posted on Facebook, "WCC will be holding a press conference this evening 4pm at Ernakulam press club. We cordially invite all our media fraternity to be a part of this event. The event will be live streamed on Facebook. Thank you! Disclaimer: Press conference restricted for members of media!"

