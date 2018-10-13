WCC press conference LIVE UPDATES: Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy take on AMMA

WCC is a group comprising of female members of Mollywood. WCC is a group comprising of female members of Mollywood.

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is holding a press conference at Ernakulam press club in Kochi, Kerala. WCC is a group comprising of female members of the Malayalam film industry. The goal of WCC is to create a positive atmosphere for the women members of the film fraternity and address gender-related issues.

Earlier today, WCC announced the press conference on their Facebook page, saying, “WCC will be holding a press conference this evening 4pm at Ernakulam press club. We cordially invite all our media fraternity to be a part of this event. The event will be live streamed on Facebook. Thank you! Disclaimer: Press conference restricted for members of media!”