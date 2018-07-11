WCC terms Mohanlal’s stand on revoking Dileep’s suspension from AMMA as ‘disappointing’

Dileep had been expelled from the primary membership of the association after allegations surfaced over his alleged involvement in the attack on the actress last year. Dileep had been expelled from the primary membership of the association after allegations surfaced over his alleged involvement in the attack on the actress last year.

Women in Cinema Collective today described as disappointing ‘superstar’ Mohanlal’s stand on the decision to revoke suspension of actor Dileep, an accused in the actress sexual assault case, from an industry body.

The remarks of Mohanlal, who is the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), was “disappointing” and “against expectations,” WCC, an outfit of women in Malayalam film industry, said in a Facebook Post.

Mohanlal had said at a recent press conference that there was no dissenting voice from any actor when the decision

to take Dileep back into AMMA’s fold was taken at its general body meeting held in Kochi last month.

He had also stated that had there been any voice of dissent at the meeting, Dileep would not have been taken back. Dileep had been expelled from the primary membership of the association after allegations surfaced over his alleged involvement in the attack on the actress last year.

Also read | AMMA row: No one objected to Dileep reinduction at general body meet, says Mohanlal

“Dileep is out of the AMMA fold both technically and legally since he himself had stated that he no longer wishes to be a part of it,” Mohanlal had said.

Criticising Mohanlal’s statements, the WCC said it clearly showed with whom (the victim or the accused) the association was standing with.

“Any organisation has to follow certain ethics, truthfulness and propriety. On this issue, an attempt was being made by Mohanlal to portray the entire matter as just technical,” the outfit said.

Also read | Kannada film industry slams AMMA, 50 celebrities sign letter against Dileep’s reinstatement

When an attempt was being made to bring back a person, who is an accused in a case, into the association, it is regrettable that none took into account the fact that the survivor was also a member in it, WCC said.

The organisation also rejected Mohanlal’s claim that AMMA had received letters from only two of four actresses, who had put in their papers in protest against revoking Dileep’s suspension.

The four had sent a mail to the association informing it about their decision, WCC said.

However, the outfit said it was still “hopeful” about the upcoming meetings of AMMA and the expected discussions on the ongoing issues.

Also read | Three questions to AMMA, which seems to be searching for its moral compass

The South Indian actress, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a moving car last year, had resigned from the association last month, alleging that it had failed to stand by her during the crisis.

Expressing solidarity with her, three prominent Malayalam actresses — Remya Nambeesan, Reema Kallingal and Geethu Mohandas — also announced their decision to quit the AMMA after its general body meeting decided to take back Dileep into its fold.

As the issue snowballed into a major controversy, Dileep informed the association that he was not keen on becoming an active worker in the organisation until his innocence was proved.

The actor was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case relating to the abduction and sexual assault of the actress in February 2017 and later released on bail.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App