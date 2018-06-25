WCC says AMMA’s decision to take back Dileep is deplorable

AMMA had expelled Dileep after he was arrested in a sexual assault case in July last year. AMMA had expelled Dileep after he was arrested in a sexual assault case in July last year.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation of female actors in Malayalam cinema, has strongly objected to the decision of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to recall actor Dileep into its ranks. The Kammara Sambhavam actor is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actress. AMMA had expelled Dileep after he was arrested in the case in July last year. He is currently on bail and faces charges of conspiracy and influencing witnesses.

In a Facebook post, the WCC, which was formed as a result of the kidnapping incident last year, said AMMA’s decision is anti-women and deplorable.

“Why did the AMMA organisation expel Dileep? What new development in the (sexual assault) case has prompted the film body to take back the actor? You are taking back a person who is accused of heinous crimes like rape and whose trial has not even been completed. You don’t think its wrong? Isn’t the victim who was subject to the harassment also a member of the organisation? By taking this decision, aren’t you insulting that person? As a democratic organisation, what kind of message to the Kerala society will this decision send? In a case still under trial, won’t this decision be seen as challenging the law and justice system? We deplore this anti-women decision that you have taken,” the post, originally written in Malayalam, read.

The decision to give back the membership to Dileep was reportedly taken at the General Body meeting of AMMA on Sunday presided over by actor Mohanlal, who replaced fellow colleague Innocent as the president of the organisation. Support from various corners of AMMA, including from female members, is seen as having propelled the decision. There has been no statement yet from Dileep on whether he wishes to come back to AMMA.

