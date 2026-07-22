‘Could be your family tomorrow’: Vismaya Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas support CJP protests

The ongoing student protests in New Delhi continue to garner global attention and gain further momentum, with even film industry professionals from South India extending their solidarity to the demonstrators. Recently, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, and renowned Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas reacted to the latest developments and criticised the purported heavy-handedness of security personnel against protestors.

Vismaya, who is gearing up for her acting debut next month with director Jude Anthany Joseph’s Thudakkam, slammed the authorities for using lathi-charge and tear gas shells, as well as shutting down roads and metro stations, to clamp down on the agitation. Taking to her Instagram stories, she recently noted, “Tear gas. Lathi charges. Students injured. Roads blocked. Metro stations closed. Heavy barricading across the city. Internet suspension.”

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Vismaya Mohanlal asks, ‘What kind of democracy are we becoming?’

She continued, “You don’t have to agree with the protesters. You don’t have to support their demands. You don’t even have to like the organisations involved. But if the response to citizens raising their voices is overwhelming force instead of dialogue, every one of us should stop and ask what kind of democracy we are becoming.”

Vismaya added, “Because tomorrow, it could be you asking to be heard. Your city. Your neighbourhood. Your own family. My question to all of you is simple: Do you genuinely believe this is how a democracy should respond to its own citizens?”

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Scores of people, predominantly students, have been protesting in the national capital for the past few weeks, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak earlier this year. On Monday, July 20, the protesters, under the aegis of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), organised a Chalo Sansad March, which security personnel tried to resist using force.

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Tovino Thomas on Delhi protests: ‘Right to dissent’

Actor Tovino Thomas has also been posting frequently on social media, expressing his support for the protest. In a strongly worded statement, he criticised the authorities’ handling of the demonstrators, noting that “the right to dissent is not a threat to democracy.” He wrote, “Right and wrong may be relative, but this is certainly NOT the way to handle a peaceful protest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

“When the future generation of a nation speaks up, and their voices are met with repressive force, it is the future itself that is being stamped down. It is faith in democracy that is being drained away. What did these students do wrong? Did they destroy property? Did they resort to violence? What exactly did they do to deserve this treatment?” Tovino asked.

“To every person protesting for a just cause, peacefully, in any part of our country, I extend my wholehearted solidarity. The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; in fact, it is one of its foundations. And to anyone about to question my sense of nationalism, I know myself better than you do. This goes beyond politics, religion, and every other form of division. My politics is humanity. My belief is in peace,” he concluded.

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Pa Ranjith calls for government accountability

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith, renowned for his unwavering political stances, also shared a lengthy post on social media, denouncing the “brutal use of violence to crack down on peaceful protesters.” He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “What began as a demand for accountability has become the collective anger and agitation of a generation that refuses to accept a government which continues to gamble with the futures of millions of young people.”

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Ranjith added, “The brutal use of violence to crack down on peaceful protesters only exposes the government’s unwillingness to answer legitimate democratic questions. Repression cannot become a substitute for accountability. It is equally heartening to witness young people across the Indian diaspora standing in solidarity and raising their voices globally. This struggle belongs to every young person whose future is at stake.”

What began as a demand for accountability has become the collective anger and agitation of a generation that refuses to accept a government which continues to gamble with the futures of millions of young people. From the streets of Delhi to protests across different states, from… — pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 21, 2026

He also called upon people from all walks of life in the country to extend their solidarity with the protesters.

Celebrity television anchor Ranjini Haridas and Alappuzha Gymkhana actor Noila Francy, meanwhile, have been with the students on the ground in New Delhi for the past few days.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy Asha Kelunni expressed concerns about the education system’s shortcomings and the government’s response to the ongoing protests. “As a parent, I believe education shapes not just our children’s future, but the future of our nation. It’s important to pay attention to voices that raise concerns about the future of education. Whether we agree with every viewpoint or not, the future of our children deserves thoughtful dialogue,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revathy Asha Kelunni (@revathyasha)

Revathy added, “Watching reports of violence during a peaceful march is heartbreaking. Praying for the safety, strength, and courage of everyone involved. May wisdom, compassion, and dialogue guide every decision because our children’s future deserves nothing less.”

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban back protesters

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu slammed the detention of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, July 21. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “The opposition leaders are being dragged, attacked and arrested by the Delhi Police. This is what YOU voted for. The voices raised in peace for the lives lost due to gross negligence by the government has been met with violence of a nature never seen before.”

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Actor Kunchacko Boban also reacted to the ongoing protests and wrote on Instagram, “It has nothing to do with politics, religion, faith, caste, or system. It is about upholding the whole idea of being a citizen of the greatest Democratic country in the world! Upholding and safeguarding the ultimate idea of Unity in Diversity! Where peace and harmony are the ultimate power with responsibility! And where humanity comes above anything!”