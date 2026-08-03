Vismaya Mohanlal recalls getting lost in Himalayas with brother Pranav: ‘Ran out of water’

Despite being the children of Mohanlal, arguably the biggest star in Malayalam cinema history, Vismaya and Pranav have largely stayed out of the public eye, preferring a private life. Even after stepping into Tinseltown, Pranav Mohanlal continues the same habit, rushing away from the limelight as soon as his acting commitments are completed.

While his love for travelling is well known across the industry and among fans, it seems Vismaya Mohanlal is no different from her brother and shares his passion for travel. During a recent interview, she revealed that she cherishes their journeys together and named the Himalayas as her favourite destination.

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‘A different world’: Vismaya Mohanlal on her favourite trip

“We went to the Himalayas, and that was amazing. It’s another world. I think that’s probably the most beautiful place I’ve seen. But it’s so cold. So, I don’t think I could ever live there. But the trip was really cool,” she shared during an appearance on FTQ with Rekha Menon.

She further named Thailand as the place that changed her the most. “I just love being there, and I feel free when I’m there. I can just take my scooter and go somewhere. I also found a good community, so I just enjoy being there,” she added.

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Talking further about her trips with Pranav, she reportedly told Vanitha magazine, “The memories of the Himalayan trip I took with Appu chettan (Pranav Mohanlal) and our cousins is the most beautiful of all my travels so far. It felt like being in another world.”

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She continued, “When we started trekking, a puppy joined us. We walked for more than seven hours. In between, we lost our way, and our water supply ran out. We only felt relieved when we spotted the next village. That puppy stayed with us until then. Even though I have travelled to many countries, the Himalayan trip is the one I remember most and hold closest to my heart.”

‘Pranav Mohanlal travels without any planning’

“There is a big difference between my travel style and Appu chettan’s. He travels without any planning at all. He thinks about how to reach a place only after he has set out. He looks for a stay only after he arrives at the destination. He says that is where the fun lies. But I only leave after planning everything. Appu chettan is a minimalist during his travels, while I am someone who prefers to stay in my comfort zone,” she added.

Vismaya Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film, Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Also starring Mohanlal, Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Aswin, Essa, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup, and Jaffar Idukki in key roles, the movie will hit the screens on Friday, August 7.