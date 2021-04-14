Vishu 2021: Kunchacko Boban treats fans to Ottu first look, Prithviraj and Karthi send wishes

Vishu 2021: Prithviraj shared new poster of Kuruthi while makers of Ottu shared the film's first look.

On the occasion of Vishu, Kunchacko Boban shared the first look of his upcoming film Ottu, which also stars Arvind Swamy in the lead role. Boban took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the poster. He titled the film as a “Pakka entertainer.”

“Wishing everyone a Happy & Safe Vishu. Here is the first look of our bilingual movie OTTU titled “RENDAGAM” in Tamil!! Get set for a pakka Entertainer. Director Felini & Producer Shaji Nadesan after THEEVANDI ,co-produced by ARYA, alongwith with the ever-charming ARVIND SWAMY back with his suaveness and the gorgeous Telugu actress EESHA REBBA making her Malalyalam debut,” the actor wrote along with the poster.

As soon as he dropped the poster, celebrities such as Vijay Yesudas, Simon Munna, Aju Varghese and others congratulated the actor-producer. Actor Eesha Rebba also shared the poster on her Instagram account and wrote, “It’s gonna be one hell of a roller coaster ride.”

Produced by Arya and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema, Ottu has been written by S Sanjeev. Vijay is the cinematographer. Appu N Bhattathiri is the editor while A H Kaashif is the music director. The film will also star Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the new poster of his film Kuruthi on the festive occasion as well. Mohanlal also wished his fans on Vishu and treated fans to the teaser of his B Unnikrishna film Aaraattu.

Check out celebrities’ Vishu wishes:

Apart from Vishu, celebrities also wished their fans a Happy Tamil New Year.