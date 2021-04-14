Vishu 2021: Kunchacko Boban treats fans to Ottu first look, Prithviraj and Karthi send wishes

April 14, 2021 4:34:09 pm
On the occasion of Vishu, Kunchacko Boban shared the first look of his upcoming film Ottu, which also stars Arvind Swamy in the lead role. Boban took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the poster. He titled the film as a “Pakka entertainer.”
“Wishing everyone a Happy & Safe Vishu. Here is the first look of our bilingual movie OTTU titled “RENDAGAM” in Tamil!! Get set for a pakka Entertainer. Director Felini & Producer Shaji Nadesan after THEEVANDI ,co-produced by ARYA, alongwith with the ever-charming ARVIND SWAMY back with his suaveness and the gorgeous Telugu actress EESHA REBBA making her Malalyalam debut,” the actor wrote along with the poster.
As soon as he dropped the poster, celebrities such as Vijay Yesudas, Simon Munna, Aju Varghese and others congratulated the actor-producer. Actor Eesha Rebba also shared the poster on her Instagram account and wrote, “It’s gonna be one hell of a roller coaster ride.”
Produced by Arya and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema, Ottu has been written by S Sanjeev. Vijay is the cinematographer. Appu N Bhattathiri is the editor while A H Kaashif is the music director. The film will also star Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.
Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the new poster of his film Kuruthi on the festive occasion as well. Mohanlal also wished his fans on Vishu and treated fans to the teaser of his B Unnikrishna film Aaraattu.
Check out celebrities’ Vishu wishes:
View this post on Instagram
Happy vishu pic.twitter.com/yHbahHsUnR
— Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) April 14, 2021
Happy Vishu from team #KURUTHI Coming soon! 😊 pic.twitter.com/9GN4BWDMyt
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 14, 2021
#Vishu ashamsakal dear people! Time for good food, happy vibes and blessings from the elders!
— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 14, 2021
Happy Vishu 💐❤️#HappyVishu pic.twitter.com/1OdfrbOcrN
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 14, 2021
Happy Vishu!
— Team #Naradhan pic.twitter.com/MOL2FodqIQ
— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 13, 2021
#puthandu and #vishu greetings!! 🙏🏻 May this new year bring you great health and lots of happiness.. ♥️
— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 14, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy #Vishu.May this day be filled with joy and positivity🙏🏻
— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 14, 2021
May the joy of #Vishu
bring prosperity and cheer 🌼🌼🌼🌼 to all 😊
Have a beautiful day ahead
Wishing everyone a healthy and happy year #HappyVishu #HappyTamilNewYear pic.twitter.com/3PdVEdyNjZ
— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) April 14, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy Tamil New Year 🙏🏻 #HappyTamilNewYear #PuthaanduNalVaazhthukal pic.twitter.com/clDHXyVUJ7
— Anjali (@yoursanjali) April 14, 2021
May this New Year be the beginning of many new things that brings health, wealth and prosperity to all.
உலக தமிழர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! #HappyTamilNewYear #TamilNewYear #Tamilnewyear2021 #தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு pic.twitter.com/ro8qkSg0Zx
— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) April 14, 2021
Apart from Vishu, celebrities also wished their fans a Happy Tamil New Year.
