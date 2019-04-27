Virus trailer: Aashiq Abu promises a gripping medical thriller

The trailer of Aashiq Abu directorial Virus is out, and it promises to be a gripping medical thriller. Produced by Aashiq and Rima Kallingal, the film will hit screens on June 7.

Based on true events, Virus traces the outbreak of Nipah in Kerala, the ensuing mass hysteria and race against time to contain the spread of the virus. The trailer perfectly captures the helplessness, horror and the will to survive.

The source of the viral outbreak in Kerala is believed to have originated in the Changaroth panchayat in Kozhikode district. The first fatality, believed to be of the virus but not confirmed, was that of Mohammad Sabith, 23, on May 5, 2018. Two weeks later, his elder brother and paternal aunt too succumbed to the illness, both of whom were tested positive for the virus.

For a state that’s attuned to fever-related cases every monsoon, battling Nipah was a different experience. The total number of deaths caused by the virus in Kerala was 17.

Virus stars Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir, Poornima Indrajith, Sreenath Bhasi, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Senthil Krishna, Rahman, Revathy, Asha Kelunni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Indrans and Madonna Sebastian. The film is written by Muhsin Parari, Sharafu and Suhas.