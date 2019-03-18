Toggle Menu
Virus first look poster: Aashiq Abu film is about nature vs people

Director Aashiq Abu's Virus stars Revathi, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy TK, Remya Nambissan and Tovino Thomas among others.

Virus is based on actual incidents that happened in the backdrop of the Nipah outbreak.

The first look poster of director Aashiq Abu’s forthcoming film Virus was launched on Monday. The poster soaked in hues of red and green captures the mood of the film that tells the tale of a disease outbreak in Kerala. We can also see two medical professionals dressed in hazmat suits at a hospital hallway with an interesting quote embossed in the backdrop: “IT WAS NATURE AGAINST US THE WHOLE TIME.”

Virus is based on actual incidents that happened in the backdrop of the Nipah outbreak. The film recently ran into rough weather when filmmaker Uday Ananthan accused Aashiq Abu of copyright infringement claiming he holds the right to the title and the story of Virus. Uday also managed to secure a stay on the release of the film.

An unfazed Aashiq, however, completed the shoot and the film is in the post-production stage.

Aashiq Abu has put together a stellar star cast for this film including Revathi, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy TK, Remya Nambissan, Tovino Thomas, Kalidas Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Chemban Vinod Jose. The filmmaker has also assembled a solid technical crew, including screenwriters Muhsin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and composer Sushin Shyam.

Virus is expected to hit the screens this summer.

