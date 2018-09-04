Virus first look: Is Aashiq Abu’s next based on Nipah outbreak?

Virus is helmed by Aashiq Abu. Virus is helmed by Aashiq Abu.

Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu on Monday announced his next project titled Virus. He also shared the first look poster, which is dark, unsettling and also aesthetically appealing. The poster features two medical staff in full protective gear, pushing a stretcher with what seems like sacks of medical waste. “Our Next. Based on our #TrueStories (sic),” read Aashiq’s Instagram post, suggesting that the film might be based on the recent outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala.

The virus outbreak earlier this year took as many as 17 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and caused a wide-spread panic across the country.

Virus is clearly Aashiq’s most ambitious project as he has put together a set of talented actors for the movie. The all-star cast includes Revathy, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy TK, Remya Nambissan, Tovino Thomas, Kalidas Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Chemban Vinod Jose. The filmmaker has also assembled a solid technical crew, including Muhsin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and composer Sushin Shyam.

As a filmmaker, Aashiq Abu is in top form. His previous film Mayaanadhi, which came out last year, made a big splash. The new-age romantic thriller, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was loved by critics and the audience alike.

Virus will hit screens next summer.

