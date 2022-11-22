Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Mukundan Unni Associates to get a Tamil remake

Mukundan Unni Associates is the latest Malayalam film to get a Tamil remake. The dark comedy about a crooked lawyer who goes to any extent to win a case has become a hit in Kerala. Despite its limited screens in Tamil Nadu, the film has found takers in the state too. Now, according to reports, the Malayalam film is getting remade in Tamil.

Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the editor-turned-director, also shared the news on his Twitter feed. However, details about the remake are yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, Mukundan Unni Associates’ lead actor Vineeth Srinivasan confirmed that the film is getting a sequel. The actor-filmmaker shared the news in an Instagram post, “Thanks to everyone for receiving our movie so well. We’re happy to announce that we have planned to do the second part in 2024 (sic).” The second part of the dark comedy will go on floors next year.

Mukundan Unni Associates is set to join the long list of Tamil remakes of Malayalam films. Recently, Malayalam films like Vikruthi, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Joseph, and Android Kunjappan were remade into Tamil as Payanigal Gavanikkavum, Hostel, Visithran and Koogle Kuttapa, respectively.

Mukund Unni Associates, along with Vipin Das’ Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, is currently dominating the Malayalam box office. Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who has edited films like Uriyadi, Kurangu Bommai, Godha, and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, turned director with Mukund Unni Associates, which has Vineeth Srinivasan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Sudhi Koppa in the lead roles.