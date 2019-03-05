Toggle Menu
Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next titled Manoharamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/malayalam/vineeth-sreenivasan-next-titled-manoharam-5611871/

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next titled Manoharam

Manoharam, reportedly, revolves around a man who finds it hard to cope with the changing needs of the job market in the information age.

Vineeth Sreenivasan
Manoharam is Vineeth Sreenivasan and Anwar Sadiq’s second collaboration. (Photo: Vineeth Sreenivasan/Facebook)

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next film has been titled Manoharam. Billed as a feel-good film, Manoharam is directed by Anwar Sadiq who earlier helmed Vineeth’s romantic drama Ormayundo Ee Mukham (2014).

According to reports, the film revolves around a man who finds it hard to cope with the changing needs of the job market in the information age.

Manoharam is expected to go on floors in March and will be entirely shot in Palakkad. The movie also stars director Basil Joseph, Jude Anthany Joseph and VK Prakash.

Vineeth Sreenivasan was last seen in Aravindante Athidhikal (2018), in which he shared screen space with his father Sreenivasan.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Allu Arjun joins hands with Sukumar
2 Sherlock Holmes 3 delayed by a year, will now release in 2021
3 This photo of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan from Bharat wrap is proof of their crackling chemistry