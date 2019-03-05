Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next titled Manoharam

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next film has been titled Manoharam. Billed as a feel-good film, Manoharam is directed by Anwar Sadiq who earlier helmed Vineeth’s romantic drama Ormayundo Ee Mukham (2014).

According to reports, the film revolves around a man who finds it hard to cope with the changing needs of the job market in the information age.

Manoharam is expected to go on floors in March and will be entirely shot in Palakkad. The movie also stars director Basil Joseph, Jude Anthany Joseph and VK Prakash.

Vineeth Sreenivasan was last seen in Aravindante Athidhikal (2018), in which he shared screen space with his father Sreenivasan.