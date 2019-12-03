Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan to star in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal will share screen space for the first time in Hridayam. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal will share screen space for the first time in Hridayam.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced the next project of his son Pranav Mohanlal. The film has been titled Hridayam (Heart in Malayalam). The 59-year-old star noted that this film marks the union of his friends and family.

Hridayam is bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Merryland Cinemas, and co-produced by Nobel Babu Thomas. It is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the son of veteran actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan, who has worked with Mohanlal in several films. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, and she is the daughter of director Priyadarshan, who has directed Mohanlal in over 44 films.

Kalyani expressed her excitement of having landed the film. “Dad once told me that the best part about this job is that you can wake up and never know who might call you that day. I understood what he meant only when I got the call about this film from you, Vineeth Chetta. You made me feel the entire film in that narration, now I can wait to start making it for others to feel what I felt. Need everyone’s blessings for my next film… it’s a special one (sic),” she said in a note shared on Twitter.

Hridayam will be Pranav Mohanlal’s third film as a lead actor since his debut in 2017. The young actor made his screen debut with director Jeethu Joseph’s Aadhi, which received a positive response from the audience and critics. However, his follow up film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu did not live up to the expectations. He will also be seen in a cameo in Mohanlal’s upcoming magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He is said to be playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

