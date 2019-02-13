Vinayan announces film with Mohanlal

Ace filmmaker Vinayan on Tuesday said that he will direct superstar Mohanlal in his next film. He made the announcement on his Facebook page, adding that he will start work on the project after he completes work on his forthcoming film, Chalakkudykkaran Changathy.

“Today I had a lengthy and very positive discussion with Monhalal. I’d like to share the happy news that I will be doing a film with Mohanlal. We haven’t decided the story at the moment. I will start working on the script in March,” Vinayan said in his Facebook post.

This will be Vinayan’s maiden collaboration with Mohanlal. The filmmaker was slapped with an unofficial ban in the film industry, mainly by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). The ban prevented him from doing films with top actors.

In 2017, he took his case to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which came down heavily on AMMA, FEFKA and their subsidiary organisations. In addition, CCI imposed a fine of more than Rs 11 lakh on these organisations for allegedly asking the actors and technicians not to work with Vinayan.

Vinayan is currently working on Chalakkudykkaran Changathy. The film is inspired by the life of late actor Kalabhavan Mani.

In the meantime, Mohanlal is busy shooting for Priyadarshan directorial Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.