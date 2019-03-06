Vinayan announces sequel to Aakasha Ganga

Filmmaker Vinayan is currently on the look-out for a new face to play the female lead in his next film Aakasha Ganga 2, which is the sequel to his hit horror film Aakasha Ganga. “The film ran in theaters for about 150 days and became a trendsetter in Malayalam cinema. I will start shooting its sequel next month,” the director said in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

Aakasha Ganga was a box office hit when it released in 1999. The film starred Divya Unni, Mayuri, Mukesh, Jagadeesh and Kalabhavan Mani.

After completing Aakasha Ganga 2, Vinayan will start scripting his next film, which will star superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. It will be the director’s maiden collaboration with Mohanlal.

Vinayan also has a film with actor Jayasurya in the pipeline. The project has been titled Nangeli.

Vinayan is currently working on Chalakkudykkaran Changathy. The film is inspired by the life of late actor Kalabhavan Mani.

In the meantime, Mohanlal is busy shooting for Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, a period drama, which is being helmed by director Priyadarshan.