‘Was repeatedly slapped by monk during guerrilla shoot in Haridwar’: Vinay Forrt

With director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, all set for release on August 21, paving the way for a direct clash with director Vysakh’s Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Khalifa, Malayalam movie audiences are all pumped as the Onam box-office showdown has finally begun. Recently, during the promotion of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, actor Vinay Forrt, who plays a key role in the romantic comedy, shared an anecdote from his early acting days when he was slapped multiple times by a monk during the making of a film.

Guerrilla shooting in Haridwar gone wrong

The incident apparently occurred while Vinay was shooting for director Sajeevan Anthikad’s Prabhuvinte Makkal (2012) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in a guerrilla-filmmaking style. For those unfamiliar, guerrilla filmmaking, according to Studio Binder, is defined as “a shooting style that is done clandestinely with no film permits, limited props, and usually a bare-minimum crew.”