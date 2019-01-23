Vijith Nambiar’s Munthiri Monjan to release in March

Playback singer and producer Vijith Nambiar has finished shooting Munthiri Monjan, which is also his debut film as a director. Billed as a romantic comedy, the director promised that “this film will be a fresh experience for Malayali audience.”

“Set up in an urban backdrop, the story revolves around Vivek Viswanath, who is a marketing guy working in advertising. His chance encounter with Ima Rajiv, who runs an online library startup, blooms into a romance. On a trip to Mumbai on a train, he meets another girl and it complicates things,” read the statement from the filmmakers, adding that the movie is filled with “humor, satire, and emotions”.

In addition to directing the film, Vijith Nambiar has also composed music for the movie. “Music is very much important in this movie and Vijith Nambiar has scored three songs. One of them is a Mehfil, which is part of the tradition in Malabar region. Shreya Ghoshal, Shanker Mahadevan, Hari Shanker KS and Vijesh Gopal have sung the song,” said the filmmakers.

A student of acclaimed musicians late BA Chidambaranath, T Radhakrishnan and Kaithapram Viswanath, Nambiar ventured into film production with his own banner Vishvas Movies Private Ltd. His maiden production was Anurakthi, touted as the first 3D Sanskrit film.

Munthiri Monjan is produced by Asokan PK under the banner Vishvas Movies Private Ltd. Eros International will be presenting this movie, which stars Manesh Krishnan and Deepika Anil in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Innocent, Idavela Babu, Irshad, Salim Kumar, Niyas Backer, Anjali Nair, Vishnu Nambiar and Cairavee Thakker.

The post-production on Munthiri Monjan is currently underway and the film is expected to release in March.