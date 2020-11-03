Vijay Yesudas meets with an accident, escapes unhurt

Vijay Yesudas suffered no injuries. (Photo: Instagram/vijayyesudas)

Singer Vijay Yesudas, son of beloved musician KJ Yesudas, was involved in a car accident.

Vijay’s car collided with another oncoming vehicle in Thuravoor on the national highway in Alappuzha district on Monday night. Vijay suffered no injuries.

According to the police, the singer was en route to Kochi along with a friend when the accident occurred. The front portion of both the cars were damaged in the accident.

After the vehicles were removed from the spot, Vijay Yesudas and his companion proceeded with their journey in another car.

