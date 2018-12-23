Vijay Sethupathi signs his first Malayalam film

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Mollywood debut with Marconi Mathai. The film will be helmed by Sajan Kalathil, an ad-director-turned-filmmaker.

Advertising

According to reports, Vijay will be playing Mathai, who is good at problem solving and only spreads positivity. Actor Jayaram will play an ex-military man who falls in love with Anna, a sweeper at the bank he works in. The film is said to be a wholehearted family drama and will be produced by Satyam Audios.

Macroni Mathai will be shot in Goa, Changanassery, Ernakulam and Chennai and shooting will start on January 11.

Malayalam actors Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Kanaran, Srinda, Sidharth Siva, Gregory and Mamukkoya will also be seen in the film.

Advertising

The film is expected to be shot in Malayalam and Tamil simultaneously.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently riding the high of an extremely successful year. He was part of big projects and delivered one of the biggest hits this year with 96. His movie Seethakaathi hit the screens on Friday to good reviews. Sethupathi is also awaiting the release of Petta on Pongal next year.