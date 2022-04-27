Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, calls himself the victim in video denial: ‘I am the one who is suffering’

Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman’s complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22. The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged in the complaint. Vijay Babu in a Facebook live denied the allegations, and said that he’s the victim in this case.

Repeatedly naming the accuser in his video, despite being aware that this is against the law, Vijay Babu said that he is prepared to face the consequences of this. “I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering,” he said, according to OnManorama. “I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family,” he added.

Vijay Babu said that he is ‘answerable only to my wife, mother, sister and friends’. He admitted to knowing the accuser, and said that they first met in 2018. He denied having any conversation with her between 2018 and 2021. He also claimed to have over 400 screenshots of their conversations.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district. However, police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet.

Vijay Babu is the founder of Friday Film House, which is a film production company. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children’s Film (as producer) for Philips and The Monkey Pen. This isn’t the first time he’s been accused of assault. In 2017, he denied similar accusations, made by a producer, also in a Facebook live.

