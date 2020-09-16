Vidya Balan walks down memory lane with Mohanlal

Vidya Balan shared an old photo with Mohanlal on social media. (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal from a film that could have been Vidya’s debut. The film’s name was Chakram.

She shared the photo with the caption, “Tbt 2000…pic taken on the set of my first Malayalam film #Chakram with @mohanlal! The film got shelved after the first schedule…not looking as bad as I imagined I did.”

Vidya Balan shared this photo with Mohanlal on her Instagram story. (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram) Vidya Balan shared this photo with Mohanlal on her Instagram story. (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Chakram was supposed to mark the acting debut of Vidya. However, she ended up making her debut with Bollywood film Parineeta in 2005 and the rest is history.

Chakram was originally shot with Mohanlal, Dileep and Vidya in the lead roles. Director Kamal of Celluloid fame was supposed to helm the project. The production was halted midway but three years later, the project was revived by AK Lohithadas with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles.

