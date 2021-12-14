Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran to be honoured with JC Daniel Award

Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran has been selected for the prestigious JC Daniel award for the year 2020.

Named after filmmaker JC Daniel who is considered as the father of Malayalam cinema, JC Daniel award is the highest award in Malayalam cinema presented by Kerala Chalachitra Academy — a body under the Cultural Affairs department of the Kerala State Government. The award consists of a citation, a plaque and an amount of five lakh.

More in Entertainment | Meet the fearless Sameera Reddy at 43

Known for his melodious voice that oozes with lyrical expressionism, P Jayachandran’s soulful rendering encapsulates the nostalgic and romantic imaginations of many generations. Jayachandran entered Malayalam cinema by lending voice to the song ‘Orumullapoomalayumayi’ written by P Bhaskaran and composed by Chidambaranath for the 1965 movie Kunjali Marakkar.

Since then, Jayachandran has sung over 10,000 songs in different languages and earned himself the status of ‘Bhava Gayakan’(Expressionist Singer) of Malayalam cinema. He has won the state award for best playback singer five times during his career spanning over five decades and has gone on to win the National award for best singer in 1986.

The award will be presented to Jayachandran by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 23 at the Secretariat Durbar Hall. Jayachandran is the 28th recipient of the JC Daniel award since it was instituted in 1992. Hariharan won the award in the year 2019.

This time the award committee was helmed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Director/actor Renji Panicker, actor Seema, Chalachitra Academy Chairman Kamal, Principal Secretary of Cultural Affairs Rani George were the members of the award committee.