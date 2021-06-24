Malayalam cinematographer-filmmaker Sivan passes away at 89

Three-time National-Award winning cinematographer and filmmaker Sivan passed away at his home in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 89. His son Sangeeth Sivan, who is also a well-known filmmaker, shared the news on his social media handles.

“It’s with great sadness that I share with you all d tragic news that my father, Mr. Sivan, breathed his last today. He was our inspiration & role model. What he accomplished was achieved through hard work, dedication, discipline & foresight. Am sure he would continue to guide us on our onward journey. Forever indebted & will always be in our hearts. Love you Dad for everything & I m sure you will be watching over us from your place among d clouds & stars. Om Shanthi (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Sangeeth Sivan further wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge d path you have paved for us, safe in d knowledge that u would b guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. Forever indebted (sic).”

Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge d path you have paved for us, safe in d knowledge that u would b guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. Forever indebted. #OmShanthi #Sivan pic.twitter.com/fx7eGOynGw — Sangeeth Sivan (@sangeethsivan) June 23, 2021

Sivan was a popular still photographer. He began his career in the film industry with Chemmeen (1965). He later went on to direct movies like Yagam, Abhayam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Oru Yathra, Kilivathil and Keshu.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh and other politicians condoled the death of Sivan.

“Sivan was well-known in the movie industry especially for his cinematography skills. His Sivan studio at Thiruvananthapuram was a popular gathering spot for many prominent cultural icons,” Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Speaker Rajesh condoled Sivan’s death and said he was quite active in the cultural sphere of the state capital. “As the first press photographer in Thiruvananthapuram, he captured many historic moments,” Rajesh said.

Sivan is survived by his four children – Santosh Sivan (cinematographer-filmmaker), Sangeeth Sivan (filmmaker-screenwriter) and Sanjeev Sivan (filmmaker-screenwriter) and Saritha Rajeev.

(With inputs from PTI)