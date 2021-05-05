Veteran Malayalam actor ‘Mela’ Raghu passes away at 60, Mohanlal leads tributes

Seasoned Malayalam actor ‘Mela’ Raghu passed away at a private hospital in Kochi. He suffered a stroke on April 16 and collapsed at his home. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last while he was still under medical care on Tuesday morning. He was 60.

The who’s who of the Malayalam film industry has condoled the demise of Raghu.

Born as Puthanveli Sasidharan, the actor changed his name to Raghu in honour of his breakout role in legendary director K. G. George’s 1980 film, Mela. He landed the lead role in the film while still studying at Chengannur Christian College. The film garnered a lot of appreciation for George at the time for making a film with a dwarf actor in the lead. In fact, the film had Mammootty in the supporting cast. Raghu had played the role of a circus clown in the film, which reflects on the challenges in the lives of those who work in the circus. Years later, he played one of the clowns in Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), which had Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

In his acting career spanning five decades, Raghu has only acted in about 30 films. Some of his notable performances were in Sanchari, Kakkothikkavile Appooppanthaadikal, Atbhutha Dweep and Oru Indian Pranayakadha. He was last seen in Drishyam 2 along with actor Mohanlal.