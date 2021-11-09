Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha hospitalised

Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha has been hospitalised in Kochi following liver-related ailments.

The actor was previously undergoing treatment in a Thrissur hospital last week. KPAC Lalitha was first admitted to an ICU, from where she was later shifted to a room on Monday, according to reports.

“Her condition is stable now,” a hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Idavela Babu also told the publication that the artiste is doing much better now. He said, “She had several health issues including diabetes. There is bacterial infection leading to liver ailments. The next course of treatment will be decided after further diagnosis.”

KPAC Lalitha is currently the chairperson of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. She is known for her stellar performances in movies and has won the National Award for an actress in a supporting role twice.