Veteran cinematographer Ramchandra Babu passes away

Cinematographer Ramchandra Babu has passed away at 72 due to cardiac arrest, according to The Hindu. He mostly worked in Malayalam films, though he handled the camera for other regional movies as well.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Cinematography four times — for films Dweepu, Rathinirvedam, Chamaram and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.

Ramchandra is known for collaborating with renowned filmmakers such as John Abraham, IV Sasi, Bharathan, Maniratnam, and Sasikumar to name a few. His debut as a cinematographer was with John Abraham’s Vidyarthikale Ithile Ithile.

Ramchandra, a graduate of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), also founded the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC).

Ravi K Chandran, Filmfare Award winning-cinematographer known for Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai and Fanaa, is Ramchandra’s younger brother.

