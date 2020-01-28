Veteran actor Jameela Malik passes away

Jameela Malik was suffering from age-related ailments. Jameela Malik was suffering from age-related ailments.

Veteran actress Jameela Malik, known for her critically acclaimed roles in a handful of movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, besides television serials, passed away at her house here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

She was 73 and was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time, family sources said.

Jameela, who had shared screen space with doyens like Prem Nazir and Adoor Bhasi during the 1970-80 period, was the first Keralite woman to graduate from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

Beginning her tinsel town saga through the N N Pisharady- directed Malayalam movie Ragging (1973), she essayed notable roles in around 50 films, including Pandavapuram, Adyathe Katha, Rajahamsam and Lahari.

She was also active in television serials, especially in Doordarshan during the 1990s.

Jameela had to don the cap of a hostel matron and Hindi school teacher in real life as chances in movies dwindled.

She also tried her hand in writing novels and radio plays.

A divorcee, Jameela is survived by her son Ansar Malik, the sources said.

