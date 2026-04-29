Why Venkatesh refused to recreate Mohanlal’s expression in Telugu Drishyam’s climax: ‘I can’t do that’

With director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 gearing up for release, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to make a comeback as the iconic Georgekutty. The third instalment in one of the most beloved Malayalam film franchises, the crime thriller will chronicle how the lives of Georgekutty and his family have unfolded a few years after their narrow escape when the secret they had been guarding nearly got exposed, which would have landed them behind bars.

Although Mohanlal’s performance in both Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) has earned significant praise over the years, those familiar with his phenomenal repertoire know that it cannot be featured even in his Top 25. This isn’t because his portrayal lacked anything, but simply because he has delivered supremely better performances in several other films. Just that the Drishyam movies, as well as the character of Georgekutty, didn’t offer him much opportunity to display his A-game.