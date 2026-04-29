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Why Venkatesh refused to recreate Mohanlal’s expression in Telugu Drishyam’s climax: ‘I can’t do that’
When Drishyam was remade in Telugu, the director suggested to Venkatesh that he recreate Mohanlal's expression in the climax, but he simply refused.
With director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 gearing up for release, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to make a comeback as the iconic Georgekutty. The third instalment in one of the most beloved Malayalam film franchises, the crime thriller will chronicle how the lives of Georgekutty and his family have unfolded a few years after their narrow escape when the secret they had been guarding nearly got exposed, which would have landed them behind bars.
Although Mohanlal’s performance in both Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) has earned significant praise over the years, those familiar with his phenomenal repertoire know that it cannot be featured even in his Top 25. This isn’t because his portrayal lacked anything, but simply because he has delivered supremely better performances in several other films. Just that the Drishyam movies, as well as the character of Georgekutty, didn’t offer him much opportunity to display his A-game.
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Esther Anil recalls ‘painful shot’ in Drishyam
However, young actor Esther Anil’s recent remarks on Mohanlal’s performance in Drishyam, along with Telugu superstar Daggubati Venkatesh’s observation on it, further underscore the Malayalam legend’s mastery of acting even in such roles. Recalling the interrogation scene towards the end of the 2013 film, Esther — who plays Georgekutty and Rani’s (Meena) younger daughter, Anu — pointed out that there’s a moment when, despite being beaten black and blue by the police, Georgekutty smiles at his family, assuring them that he’s fine even when he is clearly not.
She revealed that when the film was remade in Telugu, the director suggested to Venkatesh, who reprised Mohanlal’s role, that he recreate the same expression for dramatic weight, but he simply refused, knowing well that it’s impossible for him. “During the interrogation scene, Constable Sahadevan (Kalabhavan Shajohn) comes and kicks Georgekutty. His wife and children are standing nearby, watching in distress. After taking the kick, he (Mohanlal) looks at them and smiles, as if to say, ‘It’s okay, don’t worry.’ That was heartbreaking; it’s a very painful shot to watch. It is just a small moment where he doesn’t do much,” she shared during a conversation with Ginger Media Entertainments.
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‘Only Mohanlal can pull that off’
Recalling the shooting of the same scene for Drushyam (2014), the Telugu remake of the 2013 Drishyam, Esther added, “The reason I remember this so vividly is that we remade this film in Telugu, and Sripriya was the director. She told Venky Uncle (Venkatesh), ‘Venky, this is the shot: they come and hit you, and then you turn around and smile like this.’ At that moment, Venky Uncle said, ‘Ma’am, I can’t do that; only Mohanlal can pull that off.'”
Besides Mohanlal, Meena, and Esther Anil, actors Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, and KB Ganesh Kumar will also reprise their respective roles from the earlier movies in Drishyam 3. The crime thriller will hit screens worldwide on May 21.
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