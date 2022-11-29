Vazhakk trailer: Tovino Thomas promises a psychological doozy

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Tuesday released the trailer of his upcoming movie Vazhakk, which is Malayalam for quarrel. The over two-minute-long promo introduces us to the ominous mood of the film, which seemingly follows the mind-bending journey of a man on an unfamiliar land.

Tovino plays Siddharth who visits an unfamiliar place despite being advised against it. “It’s a notorious place,” Siddharth is told presumably by a lady friend. What that place in question is notorious for is not revealed in the trailer. But, we get a strong sense of something sinister afoot in the place.

Siddharth seems to become entangled in the life of an embattled woman, played by Kani Kusruti, and her terrified daughter. Things get stressful and pretty violent soon. The film also stars Sudev Nair, Devaki Rajendran, Azeez Nedumangad, Byju Netto, Bhrugu, and Vishnujith S V.

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has written and directed Vazhakk. Besides playing the lead role, Tovino has also produced the film.

Vazhakk seems to have all the typical narrative elements of Sanal’s previous films. The movie is set in a lonely place, filled with characters that carry enormous emotional baggage, and the general dark and sinister mood are unmissable.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan first caught attention nationwide after winning the coveted Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2017 for his film S Durga. The thriller follows a couple who elope in the middle of the night. Their actual ordeal begins when they hitchhike due to lack of safer transportation. Even though the film received international recognition, it faced a lot of resistance in India.

Recently, Sanal made headlines for the wrong reasons when he was arrested for allegedly spreading false information about actor Manju Warrier.