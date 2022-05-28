Vaashi teaser: Tovino Thomas is pitted against Keerthy Suresh in this riveting courtroom drama

The teaser of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh starrer Vaashi is out. The film promises to be a compelling courtroom drama in which two self-made and talented lawyers are determined to win a case where they are on opposing ends. In the trailer, the audience gets a sneak-peek of how Tovino and Keerthy’s camaraderie changes on screen because of this one case.

Tovino comes across as the lawyer who hates to lose, and Keerthy wants to fight for the truth. As the one-and-a-half-minute teaser proceeds, we see Tovino challenging Keerthy, to which the latter replies, “I will show you how I win with my experience.” The shift from friends to courtroom rivals is quite visible and is the most exciting part of the teaser.

Vaashi is directed and written by Vishnu G Raghav. The film marks Keerthy’s return to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Earlier, the actor appeared in a cameo in Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham. However, her last full-fledged Malayalam feature film was 2014’s Ring Master, starring Dileep. Currently, Keerthy is basking in the success of her latest release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram directorial marked Keerthy’s first film with Mahesh Babu.

Tovino, on the other hand, has become a pan-Indian actor since the release of Minnal Murali. The actor, post the superhero film, was seen in Naaradan where he played a journalist. Vaashi, which is set to release on June 17, will mark his second theatrical release this year.

MUST READ | Indian film All That Breathes wins top documentary award at Cannes 2022

Tovino recently launched the trailer of Dear Friend, which also stars Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph. He will also be seen playing a cop in Anveshippin Kandethum, a Darwin Kuriakose directorial.