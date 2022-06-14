Vaashi trailer: Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas engage in a battle of wits in this courtroom drama

The makers of Vishnu G Raghav directorial Vaashi, starring Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead role, released a trailer of the film on Tuesday. Judging by the trailer, Vaashi, which means adamant, revolves around the professional rivalry between two young lawyers, played by Keerthy and Tovino.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see that the young lawyers are really fond of each other. However, the duo are pulled apart after they get involved in a case. The trailer does not reveal details about the case, but it seems to inflict a heavy personal toll on the lawyers. “The judgement of this case will leave a mark on the society,” says Tovino’s character in the trailer.

Vaashi marks Keerthy Suresh’s return to Malayalam cinema in a full-fledged role after a gap of eight years. She had earlier made a cameo appearance in superstar Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham. Vaashi is bankrolled by Keerthy’s father G Suresh Kumar.

Vaashi is due in cinemas on June 17.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Arun Matheswaran’s Saani Kaayidham. In the film, she played the role of a sexual assault survivor, who goes on a killing spree with her step-brother. Her performance was well-received by critics.

Tovino Thomas’ Dear Friend released in cinemas last week and failed to make a dent at the box office.