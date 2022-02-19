Vaashi’s first look has Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh playing lawyers. See photo

After playing a superhero in Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas is set to take over the screens as a lawyer. The actor on Saturday shared the first look of his upcoming film Vaashi. The poster features Tovino and Keerthy Suresh as lawyers.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Keerthy said she cannot wait for the audience to watch the film. “I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it!” the caption read. As soon as she shared the poster, several comments poured in. Malavika Mohanan expressed that she is “super excited to watch this one.” Mahesh Babu, who shared the Telugu poster of the film, said he is looking forward to the film. The first look was also shared by Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha and others.

Abhishek titled the film as “another incredible movie coming from the Malayalam film industry,” while Samantha wrote,”Woww this is one supremely talented team. Wishing my dear Keerthy the very best for this one.”

Tovino and Keerthy wrapped up the film in January. “Super happy to have joined hands with buddy @vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing co-star @keerthysureshofficial and the cast and crew for making Vaashi most memorable. This film portrays something that’s super relevant and it will all reach out to you soon,” Tovino wrote on Instagram.

Keerthy revealed that the film is being produced by her father and it took her 8 years to work in one of his productions. “#Vaashi will always hold a special place in my heart for many reasons, first one being that it took me 8 years to act in my father’s production, @revathy_kalamandirr @revathysureshofficial and the journey was worth it. I will cherish the memories from set forever, @tovinothomas, thank you for being an amazing co-star. So glad I got to be a part of @vishnuraghav’s first venture as a director, from being childhood friends, we sure have come a long way. Cannot wait for all of you to watch it,” she expressed.

On the work front, Tovino also has Naaradan up for release. Keerthy is awaiting the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars her along with Mahesh Babu. She also started shooting for Dasara with Nani.