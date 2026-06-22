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Uyir trailer: Roshan Mathew faces a grim missing women mystery in M Padmakumar’s next
Apart from Roshan Mathew, Uyir also stars Baiju Santhosh, Saiyami Kher, Vineeth Thattil, Divya M Nair, Santhosh Trivikraman, Shaju Sreedhar, Sreekanth Murali, Vinod Sagar, Athulya Chandra, Shruthy Menon and Mahesh Shetty.
The trailer of Roshan Mathew-starrer Uyir was released by the makers on Monday. The upcoming crime-thriller is directed by M Padmakumar, who has previously helmed films like Joseph, Pathaam Valavu and Mamangam.
The trailer of Uyir introduces Roshan as Ajeeb, a probationary sub-inspector investigating a suspicious death. As the investigation progresses, he uncovers clues that may be linked to the disappearance of several women, setting up a gripping crime thriller.
The movie is said to be inspired by real-life incidents from a police officer’s life.
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Watch the trailer here:
Apart from Roshan Mathew, Uyir also stars Baiju Santhosh, Saiyami Kher, Vineeth Thattil, Divya M Nair, Santhosh Trivikraman, Shaju Sreedhar, Sreekanth Murali, Vinod Sagar, Athulya Chandra, Shruthy Menon and Mahesh Shetty.
The film’s screenplay and dialogues have been written by Nikhil K Menon and police officer-turned-screenwriter Shaji Marad. Ajay David Kachappilly serves as the cinematographer, while Manikandan Ayyappa has composed the music and background score. The film is edited by Ranjan Abraham.
Produced by Santhosh Trivikraman under the WOW Cinemas banner, Uyir is set to hit theatres on June 25.
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