Uyir trailer: Roshan Mathew faces a grim missing women mystery in M Padmakumar’s next

The trailer of Roshan Mathew-starrer Uyir was released by the makers on Monday. The upcoming crime-thriller is directed by M Padmakumar, who has previously helmed films like Joseph, Pathaam Valavu and Mamangam.

The trailer of Uyir introduces Roshan as Ajeeb, a probationary sub-inspector investigating a suspicious death. As the investigation progresses, he uncovers clues that may be linked to the disappearance of several women, setting up a gripping crime thriller.

The movie is said to be inspired by real-life incidents from a police officer’s life.

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