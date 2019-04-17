Uyare trailer: The sky’s the limit for Parvathy

Parvathy on Wednesday unveiled the theatrical trailer of her upcoming film Uyare. It’s been a while since we saw the actor on the big screen. Her last film was director Anjali Menon’s Koode, where she played a domestic violence survivour. Her role was intense. In fact, she brings intensity to any role she takes up. And her next film is not going to be an exception.

The Uyare trailer offers glimpses of a film that will tell the tale of a woman, who aspires to fly high, literally. Parvathy’s Pallavi is a trained pilot and the trailer opens with the young woman employing her skills to save passengers on a malfunctioning airliner. It’s clear that at the heart of this inspiring film, there is a story about the prejudice a woman has to deal with on a daily basis. In a blink-and-miss moment, we also get to see Pallavi’s face half covered with a scarf. She is a pilot, an ambitious young woman, who is interested in romance, and she is also a survivour of an acid attack.

Asif Ali plays Parvathy’s romantic interest in the film, which is the directorial debut of late filmmaker Rajesh Pillai’s assistant Manu Ashokan. Tovino Thomas has also played a key role in the emotional drama, which is written by screenwriter duo Sanjay and Bobby.

Uyare is getting ready to hit the screens on April 26.