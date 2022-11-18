Unni Mukundan reveals how his script selection process changed after the pandemic

Actor Unni Mukundan, who was recently seen playing the role of Dr Gautham in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda, has several movies in the pipeline. Mukundan says the pandemic has changed the way he selects stories. The actor says that whenever filmmakers visit him to narrate a new story, he doesn’t let them reveal which character they want him to play.

Mukundan tells us, “One thing I have always maintained post Covid is that if a director wants to narrate the story, I ask them to not mention the character they are pitching to me. Just tell the story to me and I choose the character that I want to play.”

The actor adds, “There are movies which I have signed but they are not announced yet where I chose the character and those characters end up becoming the lead characters. The idea is to sit through a story, enjoy it as an audience and then pick the character that has the potential of coming out as the best character. It’s not a very complicated process but it’s engaging and keeps me on my feet. Also, I have not restricted myself to do a particular kind of cinema.”

The teaser of Unni Mukundan’s next film Shefeekkinte Santhosham was released earlier this week to a positive response. The actor says that he is trying all kinds of genres and is not restricting himself at all.

“I am trying everything and don’t want to restrict myself. I want to put myself in a position where the audience cannot guess the genre unless they watch the film. So, the idea is to keep it versatile and engaging,” says Mukundan.

Besides Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Unni Mukundan has Mindiyam Paranjum, Bruce Lee, Malikappuram, Yamaha and Gandharva Jr in the pipeline.