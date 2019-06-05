Unda trailer: Mammootty promises a meaningful film

Superstar Mammootty on Wednesday released the trailer of his highly anticipated film Unda, which means bullet in Malayalam.

Judging by the trailer, Unda seems to be an uplifting film revolving around a group of policemen. A team of Kerala cops are assigned on a 40-day duty to guard the polling booths in areas which are affected by Maoists. But, the problem is the security team led by sub-inspector Mani (Mammootty) is seemingly cash-strapped, ill-armed, ill-trained and ill-informed about the scale of challenges that might arise from manning Maoist-infested areas.

Mani’s team is provided with a few rifles, a handful of bullets and a beat-up truck to check security challenges. That shows the indifference of the government, which is also mentioned in the trailer. It seems all that Mani and his team have is sheer grit and determination against Maoist’s bullets.

The film is directed by Khalid Rahman of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame and is all set to hit screens worldwide on June 14. The movie was supposed to release during the Eid holiday. However, the release was postponed by a week due to the ongoing post-production work and clearance from the censor board.

Unda also stars Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Sudhi Koppa, Dileesh Pothan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Bhagwan Tiwari and Chien Ho Liao (of Tubelight fame).