Unda teaser: Mammootty’s Mani sir isn’t one to be messed with

The teaser of Mammootty starrer Unda is out. The movie revolves around policemen who are sent for poll duty in a Naxal-hit area of Chhattisgarh.

The teaser beings with the policemen fending off, what we assume are, naxals and gearing up to conduct free and fair voting. Mammootty’s sub-inspector Manikandan (Mani sir to his colleagues) leads the effort and looks like he isn’t one to be messed with.

Directed by Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rahman, Unda also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Gokulan, Lukman, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Noushad Bombay among others.

Talking to The New Indian Express about sharing screen space with Mammootty in Unda, Gokul, who plays PC Gokulan Balachandran in the film, said, “Mammukka was not present for the first two days of the shoot. When he showed up, we all became tense. But later on, we all really gelled with him. He is not all like the Mammukka we had heard about. He cared for us like our own parents did — just like his character does in the film. He treated everyone equally and gave us pointers on how to deliver dialogues, especially the newcomers.”

Produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, Unda will hit screens during Eid.