Unda first look: Mammootty is ready to tickle your funny bone again

Malayalam superstar Mammootty unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Unda on the occasion of Vishu on Monday. The poster features a group of policemen, including Mammootty, breaking a sweat while trying to change the tyres of a beat-up truck at a deserted location.

Unda is directed by Khalid Rahman of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame. Billed as a comedy entertainer, the film will reportedly tell the story of Kerala’s security officials, who get deployed in Naxal-dominated regions on election duty. Mammootty plays the role of a sub-inspector in the film. Unda also stars Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Bhagwan Tiwari and Chien Ho Liao of Tubelight fame.

The movie is currently in the post-production stage and sources report that Unda is expected to release on Eid this year.

The crew of Unda includes music composer Prashant Pillai and action choreographer Sham Kaushal. The movie was shot at Kasargod, Chattisgarh and Mangalore.

Mammootty is currently shooting for Pathinettam Padi and Maamaankam with directors Shankar Ramakrishnan and M. Padmakumar, respectively.

The 67-year-old superstar is basking in the success of his recent film Madhura Raja, which is the sequel to his 2010 lowbrow comedy Pokkiri Raja. The film debuted at the box office by collecting more than Rs 9 crore. Madhura Raja is expected to continue its bullish run in Kerala, courtesy Vishu holidays.