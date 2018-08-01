Ghazal singer Umbayee passes away

Umbayee was 68. Umbayee was 68.

Kerala’s prominent ghazal singer PA Ibrahim, better known as Umbayee, passed away on Wednesday at a private palliative care facility in Aluva. He was 68.

Dr Hyder Ali, who treated him at the hospital, told indianexpress.com that the singer had been brought in two days ago with complaints of breathlessness. He was in the final stage of lung cancer. The cancer had spread all over the body, the doctor said. The family was with him when he died at 4:35 pm today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed heartfelt grief and condolences over the demise of noted ghazal singer Umbayee. Umbayee’s soulful rendition of ghazals had brought immense joy to his listeners. His demise is a loss to music lovers and Kerala society. pic.twitter.com/4Sg52h3yir — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 1, 2018

Singer Umbayee was born in Mattanchery in west Kochi and grew up listening to different strains of music around him. He was known for his reinvention of several old Malayalam film songs in his own natural style. Umbayee collaborated with noted poet Sachidanandan for the critically acclaimed album Akale Mounam Pole. He also joined hands with ONV Kurup to produce Paduka Saigal Paduka. The singer also composed music for the film Novel.

