Two Malayalam actresses molested in public during film promotion: ‘Is your sickness over?’

Two Malayalam actresses were molested in public while they were touring the state to promote their film, Saturday Night. The incident came to light after a video emerged in which one of the actresses’ is seen slapping a man who allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The incident took place at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode that the cast of Saturday Night visited on Tuesday for the promotion. While the actors were leaving the venue, the crowd became unruly and it created a stampede-like situation. As the actors were being escorted through the crowd, the actresses were molested by unknown persons.

“So I and my movie team were promoting our new movie,” Saturday night ” at a mall in Calicut. The promotion events went well across all the places in Calicut and thanks to the love from the people of Calicut .The event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security was struggling to handle and maintain the crowd. After the event, I and one of my costar were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn’t even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you’ve watched in the video. So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals (sic),” said one of the actors in her Instagram post.

The other actress also posted, “I had a horrifying experience today during the promotions of my latest film Saturday Night at Hilite Mall in Kozhikode. I like Kozhikode a lot but while exiting the crowded venue, somebody groped me. I can’t bring myself to say where he touched me. Are people around us this frustrated? We visited many places for promotion, but never had such a disgusting experience. My female colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted to it but I was unable to do it because of the circumstances. I was numb for a moment. In that numbness, I ask, ‘Is your sickness over?’”

At this point, it’s unclear whether the actors intended to take legal action against those who misbehaved them.