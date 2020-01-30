Trisha joins Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph on sets of Ram 

Ram is Trisha’s second Malayalam film. Ram is Trisha’s second Malayalam film.

Actor Trisha on Thursday joined the sets of upcoming Malayalam movie Ram, which stars superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The actor noted that she felt “blessed” for having had the opportunity to work with “the best.”

“Just chillin amidst one of India’s finest filmakers and the legendary superstar himself. Blessed to be working with the best!(sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page.

Trisha made her debut in Malayalam with Hey Jude, which came out in 2018. She was paired opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie, which was directed by filmmaker Shyamaprasad.

Just chillin amidst one of India’s finest filmakers and the legendary superstar himself 😎⭐️

Blessed to be working with the best!#ram #jeethusir #mohanlalsir pic.twitter.com/tJaTB29ZCN — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 30, 2020

Ram will be her second outing in Malayalam cinema. Billed as a thriller, ace-filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is wielding the megaphone.

Jeethu Joseph hasn’t helmed any ground-breaking film since Drishyam. None of his movies has managed to impress the audience and critics as much as his 2013 crime thriller. And, it remains to be seen, whether Jeethu can repeat the success of Drishyam with Mohanlal.

Ram also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan and Saikumar. The production of the movie is going on in full swing. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd