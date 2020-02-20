Trance movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Trance movie review live: Anwar Rasheed returns to the directorial chair after seven years. Trance movie review live: Anwar Rasheed returns to the directorial chair after seven years.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance hits theaters in Kerala today. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Gautham Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan in significant roles. Trance has been directed by Anwar Rasheed.

Rasheed returns to the directorial chair after 2013’s Anchu Sundharikal.

From the trailer, it looks like Fahadh is playing a businessman. For the most part of the 90-second trailer, you will not be able to guess the story of the film, but it surely leaves you wanting more.

Cinematographer Amal Neerad has shot Trance. The background score in the trailer as well as the songs released by the makers, go in sync with the title of the film. The movie’s music has been composed by Jackson Vijayan.

Trance also brings back Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim on the silver screen after 2014’s Bangalore Days.