Tovino Thomas to play a cop in Anveshippin Kandethum

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is on a signing spree. Tovino on Wednesday announced his upcoming movie, which has been titled Anveshippin Kandethum. The poster features the actor in a police uniform.

Anveshippin Kandethum will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose from a script written by Jinu V Abhraham. Cinemaoggrater Girish Gangadharan and editor Saiju Sreedharan are also part of the project. Popular Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan will score the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and Saregama.

Last year, Tovino Thomas grabbed the attention of cinephiles across the country with his superhero role in Minnal Murali. The movie, which premiered on Netflix, told the origin story of two men, who gain supernatural powers after being struck by lightning. While one has a heroic legacy to live up to, the other person is not so lucky and turns into a mass killer.

Tovino was last seen in the social thriller Naaradan. In the Aashiq Abu directorial, the actor played a popular newsman, who uses his influence to exploit others to serve his agenda.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas also has Vaashi and Thallumala in the pipeline.