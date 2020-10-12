Tovino Thomas discharged from hospital, thanks medical staff for ‘beautiful memory’

Tovino Thomas was admitted to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi after he complained of severe pain in the abdominal area. (Photo: Renai Medicity/Facebook)

Actor Tovino Thomas on Monday took to Facebook to inform fans that he has been discharged from the hospital. Tovino was admitted to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi after he complained of severe pain in the abdominal area. After initial tests, it came to light that he had internal bleeding. He was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital and put under observation.

The actor posted on Facebook, “I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also, thanks to everyone who supported me – colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care.”

He added, “I really felt positive seeing your messages and calls. The incident hopefully makes me take better care of my self. Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I’ll rest and enjoy your love. Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted!”

In a video shot in his hospital room, Tovino Thomas described his hospitalisation as a “beautiful memory.”

“I was hospitalised after an accident during the film shoot. After a very long time, I had to spend two days in ICU and a few more days in the hospital room. It could have been a very difficult experience, if not for the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the hospital. They have turned this into a beautiful memory. I have forgotten all about pain and I am taking rest with a peace of mind,” said the actor.

“I wish I won’t have to come back to the hospital for any health reason in the future,” he added.

It is said that Tovino Thomas suffered the internal injury after receiving a kick to his stomach while shooting for his upcoming movie Kala. However, the actor ignored the pain and continued to shoot until the pain became intolerable.

“I realized so many people love me and care for me. It was more than what I had imagined. And that makes me more responsible to take extra care of my health for my sake and for the sake of people who love me unconditionally,” concluded Tovino.

