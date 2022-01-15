scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Tovino Thomas starrer Naaradhan release postponed amid rising Covid-19 cases

After Dulquer Salmaan's Salute, Tovino Thomas starer Naaradhan has also been postponed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

By: Entertainment Desk | Kochi |
January 15, 2022 9:00:09 pm
NaaradhanTovino Thomas in a still from Naaradhan trailer.

However, another much-anticipated film, Hridyam starring Pranav Mohanlal is set to release on January 21, as per schedule. Hridayam director Vineeth Sreenivasan himself has shared a post confirming that the movie will release as scheduled, if no further restrictions are implemented in the coming days.

 

Naaradhan  directed by Ashiq Abu has Tovino playing the lead role of a news anchor. The movie has Anna Ben, Jaffer Idukki, Indrans, Deepan Sivaraman, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Sharaffudeen and Joy Mathew in important roles. The story, script and screenplay of the movie is written by Unni R. The character posters of the movie have been already released. Anna Ben will play the character Shakeera Ahmmed in the film while Jaffer Idukki’s character is named Purambokkilachan. Renji Panicker will play the role of an advocate named Govinda Menon while Vijayaraghavan’s character is Babuji.

Hridayamwill have Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran playing lead roles along with Pranav. Songs like Darshana, Unakka Munthiri and Arike Ninnal from Hridayam are already trending on social media. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for Hridayam.

