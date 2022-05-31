Tovino Thomas shares first look of Adrishya Jalakangal, calls it an ‘intriguing story’

Actors Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan will be reuniting after four years for the suspense thriller Adrishya Jalakangal, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Thomas, star of Minnal Murali, and Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, have previously worked on crime-thriller Oru Kuprasidha Payyan (2018).

Adrishya Jalakangal is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers.

Directed by Dr. Biju Kumar Damodaran, the upcoming film will depict war as a man-made disaster.

The movie will explore society’s struggle for existence, love, peace, justice, relations and sanity through its characters, the press release said.

Damodaran, best known for directing National Award-winning movies Veettilekkulla Vazhi, Perariyathavar and Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal, said his aim is to present social and cultural viewpoints through his cinema.

“Adrishya Jalakangal has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Radhika Lavu, founder-producer of Ellanar Films, said her team is eager to share the world of Adrishya Jalakangal.

“Windows open to a whole new world of imagination and are often used in art to symbolise hope, change and daring to explore. Our story of Adrishya Jalakangal is about those invisible windows which open to positivity and probability. It’s a path to gain perspective about something that has escaped our comprehension,” she said.

Adrishya Jalakangal will soon start filming.