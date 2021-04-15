Tovino Thomas reveals that he’s Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he noted that he was asymptomatic and is quarantined at home. “Hello. As it turns out, I’ve been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I’m fine and well. So it’s been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward & long about returning to action & entertaining you all(sic),” Tovino wrote on his Twitter page.

Hello. As it turns out, I’ve been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I’m fine and well. So it’s been quarantine time for a couple of days now.A few more days to look forward & long about returning to action & entertaining you all pic.twitter.com/0rFKNg15AF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 15, 2021

Several celebrities have tested positive for the virus as India battles the second wave of the virus. Last week, Aishwarya Lekshmi announced that she had contracted the infection while urging her followers not to drop their guard against the pandemic yet. “You are looking at a newly diagnosed Covid patient. I wore masks, sanitised, maintained social distancing and did everything else that came recommended.. but at some point, I grew a tiny bit tired of how this was affecting my “normal life”… and took it easy.. Fast forward to a few days later, Here I am.. posting pictures on IG, doing Yoga to increase lung capacity, taking turmeric latte, antivirals, multivitamins, communicating with my parents on the balcony and finally realising… this was so not worth it..mask up, do everything else u need to.. don’t take it for granted.. cos Winter is surely coming (sic),” she wrote to 1.8 million followers on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Lekshmi (@aishu__)

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the action film, Kala. And he is waiting for the release of his superhero film, Minnal Murali.