Tovino Thomas plays a superhero in Minnal Murali

2019 is going to be the busiest year in Tovino Thomas’s career with at least nine films in the pipeline. The actor on Monday announced his next film coinciding with his 30th birthday celebration.

He shared a graphic novel-like poster revealing the title of the new project. “After Godha, Basil Joseph and I will be working in Minnal Murali. It is a superhero film,” he captioned the poster.

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters will bankroll Minnal Murali. As a producer, she has Bangalore Days, Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Padayottam to her credit. Going by her track record, Paul seems to have a knack for picking right scripts.

Meanwhile, Tovino on Tuesday also released his look from his upcoming film Uyare, which is directed by Manu Ashokan, the former associate of late director Rajesh Pillai. The film features Parvathy as the female lead and is written by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay.

Tovino has also completed shooting for Lucifer, And The Oscar Goes To, and Luca, which are currently in the post-production stage.

This year, Tovino Thomas will also make a debut as a producer with Kilometres and Kilometres. He has played the lead role in the upcoming comedy entertainer, which is directed by Jeo Baby of 2 Pennkuttikal fame. The actor is also part of films like Kalki, Joe and Virus.

It is worth noting that Virus is his second collaboration with director Aashiq Abu after 2017 film Mayaanadhi. The film is based on real incidents that unfolded during the Nipah outbreak in Kerala. The film has a huge star cast, including Tovino, Asif Ali, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeeshan, and Revathi.