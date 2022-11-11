scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Tovino Thomas’s throwback picture from bodybuilding competition awes fans. See here

Taken in 2005, the picture features Tovino Thomas, who is seen flaunting his shredded body on stage.

Tovino ThomasTovino Thomas's old picture goes viral. (Images: Twitter/ Tovino Thomas and Twitter/Friday Patient South)

Tovino Thomas, who is currently basking in the success of his film Thallumalla, is one of the most happening heroes of Malayalam cinema. The young actor has a loyal and vibrant fanbase online, which is having a field day today because of a viral picture of Tovino.

The picture is from Tovino’s bodybuilding days. The actor, who is known for his beefy look, is seen shredded in the picture. Going by banner in the background, the photo was taken in 2005, when Tovino should have been just 16 years old!

Tovino Thomas, who is a fitness enthusiast, has earlier said that Bollywood star Salman Khan is his inspiration. He once shared a picture with Salman on Instagram and wrote, “(Salman Khan has) Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career.”

The 33-year-old actor made his debut with Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012 and went on to deliver hits like Ennu Ninte Moideen, Mayanadhi, Uyare, Virus, among others. He also made his mark in Tamil cinema by playing the villain in Dhanush’s Maari 2. However, the superhero film, Minnal Murali is the one that propelled him to nationwide fame.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister

Currently, Tovino has Neelavelicham, Identity, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Mohanlal’s L2:Empuraan, which are in different stages of production.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 05:41:52 pm
Next Story

FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear shirts with human rights message

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement