Tovino Thomas’s throwback picture from bodybuilding competition awes fans. See here

Tovino Thomas, who is currently basking in the success of his film Thallumalla, is one of the most happening heroes of Malayalam cinema. The young actor has a loyal and vibrant fanbase online, which is having a field day today because of a viral picture of Tovino.

The picture is from Tovino’s bodybuilding days. The actor, who is known for his beefy look, is seen shredded in the picture. Going by banner in the background, the photo was taken in 2005, when Tovino should have been just 16 years old!

Tovino Thomas, who is a fitness enthusiast, has earlier said that Bollywood star Salman Khan is his inspiration. He once shared a picture with Salman on Instagram and wrote, “(Salman Khan has) Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career.”

The 33-year-old actor made his debut with Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012 and went on to deliver hits like Ennu Ninte Moideen, Mayanadhi, Uyare, Virus, among others. He also made his mark in Tamil cinema by playing the villain in Dhanush’s Maari 2. However, the superhero film, Minnal Murali is the one that propelled him to nationwide fame.

Currently, Tovino has Neelavelicham, Identity, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Mohanlal’s L2:Empuraan, which are in different stages of production.