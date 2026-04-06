Tovino Thomas often faced rejections for ‘not looking Malayali enough’; was ‘insulted at every turn’: ‘Met fake directors who demanded money for roles’

Although Tovino Thomas currently ranks as a star in Malayalam cinema, his journey to the top was anything but a cakewalk. As an outsider with no prior connections to the film industry, all he had in the beginning was a relentless desire to become an actor, a dream he had harboured since childhood. After completing his formal education, he began working as a software engineer while also pursuing modelling. Step by step, he moved closer to Tinseltown and made his acting debut in director Sajeevan Anthikad’s Prabhuvinte Makkal (2012).

However, it was Martin Prakkat’s ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013), where he played the antagonist opposite Dulquer Salmaan, that earned him fame. Since then, Tovino has become a formidable force among actors of his generation, trying his hand at a wide range of roles. Although not all his ventures have been successful, he still doesn’t shy away from taking risks.

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‘Many said mine isn’t the ‘right face’ for Malayalam cinema’

Nonetheless, his biggest risk thus far was undoubtedly leaving his software engineering job for a career in cinema, even before he had done anything significant to prove his mettle as an actor. Unfortunately, the initial experiences he faced as an aspirant were far from encouraging. In fact, in an interview once, Tovino Thomas revealed that during this phase, he was often turned away by industry insiders, who said he “didn’t look Malayali enough.”

“There were many people who told me that I don’t look Malayali enough, that mine isn’t the ‘right face’ for Malayalam cinema, or that my physique doesn’t suit it. They found it hard to believe me when I said I’m a Malayali. They said this because… I used to focus a lot on bodybuilding. So, when people (film industry professionals) first saw me, they had this immediate prejudice: ‘His neighbours must have told him he’s good-looking, so he built up some muscles, but he probably doesn’t know even the basics of acting. Let’s just dismiss him right now.’ That is the kind of bias many people had when they saw me,” he shared during a 2015 interview with the now-defunct TV New.

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‘Some demanded money in exchange for an acting role’

In an old episode of Manorama News’ Nere Chowe chat show, Tovino Thomas opened up further about his initial struggles and the insults he faced early on in his career. “I worked incredibly hard just to show my face on screen for the first time. I met so many people; some even told me that mine wasn’t the ‘right face’ for Malayalam cinema. I’ve also encountered fraudsters posing as directors who demanded money in exchange for an acting opportunity. When I told them I had no money to give, some still had the audacity to ask, ‘Well, how much can you pay?’ Eventually, I made it to the big screen. After that, the effort shifted towards landing a character with noticeable dialogues,” he shared.

Tovino further recalled the ill-treatment he faced as a budding artiste. “There were people who made me wait for hours only to tell me there was no role for me in their project. Once, when I asked for chapati (on a set), I was told dismissively, ‘There’s rice over there, go eat that if you want.’ When I asked for a wet tissue to wipe off my makeup, I was insulted with, ‘Go wash it off under the tap.’ I have been insulted at every turn,” Tovino recalled.

Tovino Thomas receives the Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention for Ajayante Randam Moshanam from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mammootty is also seen nearby. (Credit: Instagram/@chalachitraacademy) Tovino Thomas receives the Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention for Ajayante Randam Moshanam from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mammootty is also seen nearby. (Credit: Instagram/@chalachitraacademy)

‘I was verbally abused just because I said I didn’t like their story’

The actor added, “But in a way, all that became my fuel. There were even people who verbally abused me just because I said I didn’t like their story. I remember all of this. This, however, isn’t a warning to anyone. Today, I treat those who insulted me with dignity. Even though I am in a much better position than they are now, I don’t feel the need to retaliate by behaving poorly towards them. After all, there is a certain sweet revenge in behaving with grace, isn’t there?”

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In a career spanning over 13 years, Tovino Thomas has played several notable roles that earned him significant appreciation. From ABCD’s Akhilesh Varma, 7th Day’s Eby, You Too Brutus’ Tovino, Ennu Ninte Moideen’s Perumpparambil Appu, Style’s Edgar and Fletcher Kelly, Guppy’s Thejus Varkey, and Oru Mexican Aparatha’s Paul and Kochaniyan, to Godha’s Anjaneya Das, Tharangam’s Padmanabhan Pillai, Mayanadhi’s Mathan, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’s Ajayan, Maari 2’s Thanatos, Lucifer and Empuraan’s Jathin Ramdas, Uyare’s Vishal Rajashekharan, Kala’s Shaji, Minnal Murali’s titular role, Naaradan’s Chandraprakash, Dear Friend’s Vinod, Thallumaala’s Manavalan Wazim, the unnamed young man in Adrishya Jalakangal, Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s Ajayan, Maniyan and Kunjikelu, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’s Michael, he has etched his name into the hearts of Malayalam movie fans worldwide with many impressive portrayals. He also earned a Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention for his performances in a triple role in Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

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As Tovino gears up for the release of the period action drama Pallichattambi, helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, expectations are hence sky-high. Penned by S Suresh Babu, the movie features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead and hits the screens worldwide on Friday, April 10.

Disclaimer: This article is a biographical account of an actor’s professional journey and personal experiences in the entertainment industry. It is intended for informational and storytelling purposes and does not constitute professional career or financial advice.